BSF Flags Off 13-day 'Bharat Darshan' Tour With 35 Children From Remote Border Areas

The Border Security Force (BSF) on November 7, Monday flagged off a 13-day 'Bharat Darshan' tour for 35 children with 24 boys and 11 girls, in the 12-17 year age bracket living in remote border areas. According to the BSF, the objective of the tour is to make the children realise the spirit of 'unity in diversity' and the rich cultural heritage of India.

35 children from border areas partake in 'Bharat Darshan Yatra'

BSF tweeted and said that a 13-day 'Bharat Darshan' yatra was flagged off on November 7 comprising of 35 children. “BSF today flagged off a 13-day 'Bharat Darshan' tour for 35 children, including 24 boys and 11 girls, in the age group of 12 to 17 years from a humble background from remote border areas," it said.

BSF today flagged off a 13-day 'Bharat Darshan' tour for 35 children, including 24 boys and 11 girls, in the age group of 12 to 17 years from a humble background from remote border areas: BSF pic.twitter.com/5hsM9S2H5R — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2022

A similar tour was organised by the BSF in September consisting of 35 children from the Jammu region, again from the border areas. The tour was organised from September 27 to October 4.

A statement from the BSF mentioned, "During the tour, children will get an opportunity to visit various monuments in Gujarat like Kamala Nehru Zoo, Sabarmati River Front, Sabarmati Ashram, Statue of Unity, Sardar Sarovar Dam, Akshardham Temple, Gujarat Science City, Amul Dairy and Narendra Modi Stadium. During this tour, children will also get a chance to meet the Governor and Chief Minister of Gujarat."

The yatra was aimed at giving exposure to the children from the border regions to the rich cultural heritage of the country and to help them understand the message of unity in diversity.

(Image: ANI)