BSF Foils 2 Infiltration Bids By Pakistan In Two Days; Arms & Ammo Recovered

The Border Security Force (BSF) in a press briefing on Monday informed that the border guarding agency has foiled two infiltration bids by Pakistan in two days. IG BSF Jammu DK Boora also informed that arms and ammunition were recovered. The first seizure was made on new year day. During patrolling, a bag was recovered with Pakistani markings.

"Attempt to cross weapons via fence was dropped due to the alertness of troops. We shot dead an intruder and that could be the reason they dropped this bag here and rushed back," the IG said, adding that January 26 is approaching and security has been heightened.

The BSF added, "Two attempts were made and both foiled. This kind of activity was never stopped by Pakistan. Ceasefire or not, Pakistan is doing the same. Pakistan fired on our side. This (attempt from Pakistan) never stopped be it in Kashmir or here."

The Border Security Force said that the drone is a challenge to handle in the linear borders. However, there is machinery to tackle the same, they added. IG Boora said that narcotics is being used to aid terrorism. "This has been going on in Punjab and spillover is seen in Jammu in the last one year. This shows that narcotics is a tool to keep terrorism alive," the IG said.

He said that recovery of small arms (pistols) show the possibility of them being used by lone terrorists (for targeted civilian killings) as it is easy to hide.

Two Pakistani intruders shot dead in 2 days

Security forces on Saturday neutralised a Pakistani terrorist in the Jumagund area of Kupwara district. The deceased was identified as Mh Shabir Mallik (as per recovered identity card) and a COVID-19 vaccination certificate generated by Pakistan's Health Ministry. Another terrorist was shot dead on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday near the international border in the Jammu's Arnia sector. The BSF personnel on patrolling duty observed suspicious movement following which they opened fire.