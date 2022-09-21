In a major development, a Pakistani drone infiltration attempt into the Indian territory was foiled by the security forces in Punjab's Gurdaspur on Tuesday. According to sources, the Border Security Force (BSF), which was patrolling the area, fired multiple rounds at the Pakistani drone. Following the rounds of fire, the drone possibly went back.

As the Pakistani drone tried to enter the Indian territory at around 11:20 on Tuesday night, security forces launched search operation in the area, as per sources.

Several intrusion attempts have been made in the recent past from the side of Pakistan in order to keep surveillance in the border areas as well as to drop narcotics via dones. Notably, over 50 such incidents of drone intrusion have been reported this year in Jammu and Kashmir as well as in several parts of Punjab.

The BSF troops on Monday, September 19, in Punjab's Amritsar, foiled a narco-terror smuggling attempt from Pakistan by firing upon the drone, forcing it to fly back to the Pakistani side. A Pakistani drone with narco-terror consignment was spotted by the alerted troop of the BSF Punjab frontier.

The BSF last week seized 6.370 kgs of heroin worth Rs 38 crores and 190 gms of superior quality opium from the Fazilka district of Punjab. This came just a day after the BSF had seized heroin from the same district by carrying out massive searches.

Pakistani drone spotted near border in J&K

A Pakistani drone was spotted in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district on the night of September 18 along the International Border. According to the sources, BSF officials spotted a suspicious drone activity in Sarthi Kalan Village at Regal Border Out Post near the International Border in the Samba district.

Deputy Superintendent of police (DSP) of BSF GR Bhardwaj while speaking to the media said, "We were informed about the incident on the night of September 18. A drone was spotted near the Regal Border Out Post at the International Border in the Samba district. Soon after getting the information, a joint search operation of BSF and CRPF was launched in the area."

Earlier, a Pakistani drone was spotted in the Sultanpur area of Kathua district in Jammu and Kashmir on the intervening night of August 17 and 18. The drone which was reported flying near the International Border of Kathua was earlier spotted by the locals who later informed the police.