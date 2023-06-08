BSF Foils Another Pakistani Drone Infiltration Attempt In Amritsar's Bhaini Rajputana

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Thursday (June 8) recovered a Pakistani drone along the International Border in the Amritsar sector in Punjab. According to the BSF Punjab Frontier, the recovered drone had violated Indian airspace. It is a Quadcopter, model DJI Matrice 300RTK series.

Giving out the details, officials stated that at around 9 pm on Wednesday, the deployed BSF personnel heard a mild buzzing sound of a suspected drone near Bhaini Rajputana village of Amritsar district and immediately reacted to intercept the same.

The official statement by the BSF added that Punjab Police deployed in the area also joined the BSF to launch a joint search operation. During the search, the security forces recovered a drone in a broken condition from the farming field adjacent to Rajatal-Bharopal-Daoke tri-junction, on the outskirts of Bhaini Rajputana.

In a separate development, troops of the border guarding force also seized more than two kilograms of heroin airdropped by another Pakistani drone in Tarn Taran district, the official said.

Increase in Pakistani drone infiltration

Earlier on Monday (June 5), the BSF gunned down another Pakistani drone near the Wagah-Attari international border in Punjab's Amritsar carrying narcotics. "As per the laid down drill, the BSF troops immediately reacted to intercept the drone and successfully downed the Pak drone with the contraband," the BSF has said in an official statement after the operation.

In yet another incident, the border guarding force and the Punjab Police recovered a huge consignment of heroin drugs dropped by Pakistani drones on the outskirts of Amritsar on Saturday (June 3). The security forces heard the buzzing sound of the drones and suspected the same dropping consignment at the outskirts of Rai village in the Amritsar district.

The BSF tweeted, "Troops of BSF Punjab & Punjab Police while deployed in depth area on the intervening night of 2/3 June 23, heard the movement of drone & dropping by it. During the search, 1 big packet (Gross Wt -5.5 kg) of Heroin was recovered from farming fields of Village- Rai, District Amritsar."

