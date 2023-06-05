BSF Foils Another Pakistani Drug Smuggling Bid; Guns Down Drone Carrying 3.2 Kg Heroin

Border Security Forces (BSF) shot down a drone on Sunday, June 4, that was used by Pakistani smugglers to smuggle heroin. Notably, this is the second such incident within a week. The BSF on Sunday night seized one drone along with three packets containing nearly 3.2 kg of heroin.

While speaking to the media on the same, Sanjay Gaur, DIG BSF, Amritsar, said that they were receiving inputs for the last 2-3 days that smugglers from Pakistan will try to smuggle the heroin through drones, and on Sunday night, troops were deployed in a deep area, and they were successful in finding the Pakistani drone near Village Rattankhurd, District Amritsar that was carrying the drugs.

As per the information shared by BSF officials, the troops immediately took action to intercept the drone and successfully downed the Pakinani drone with the contraband. During the search operation, BSF troops recovered a black-colored drone (quadcopter, DJI Matrice, 300 RTK) along with a consignment containing three packets of suspected narcotics (heroin), attached to the drone, from the farming fields of Village Rattankhurd, District Amritsar.

"The Gross Weight of the recovered Consignment of Heroin is appx - 3.2 Kg. Another nefarious attempt by Pakistan to smuggle narcotics through drones is foiled by vigilant BSF troops," said the BSF.

5.5-kg heroin dropped by Pakistani drone seized by BSF in Amritsar

On May 29, the BSF downed a Pakistani drone and arrested a smuggler with 5.5 kg of drugs near the India-Pakistan International Border in Punjab. The heroin was recovered by a joint team of the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Punjab Police.

"Troops of BSF Punjab & Punjab Police while deployed in depth area on the intervening night of 2/3 June 23, heard the movement of drone & dropping by it. During the search, 1 big packet (Gross Wt -5.5 kg) of Heroin was recovered from farming fields of Village- Rai, District Amritsar," BSF said in a tweet.