BSF Foils Another Pakistani Intrusion: Intruder Shot At Near Jammu International Border

The Border Security Force (BSF) foiled an infiltration attempt by an intruder at the Jammu International Border on Monday. The intruder tried to enter Indian Territory, but the alert BSF troops responded swiftly, firing at the intruder to prevent any further advancement.his incident marks the second time in a week that intruders have been shot dead on the Jammu International Border.

Sources in BSF informed Republic that "In Arnia sector of Jammu, an intruder was shot at while attempting to approach the fence.”

“The incident occurred as the intruder tried to cross into the area and a search operation was scheduled to be conducted with first light in the morning to ascertain the purpose of his intrusion and determine what he was carrying. BSF remains on high alert to maintain the safety and integrity of the region,” he added.

Earlier on 25th July, Border Security Force (BSF) neutralised a Pakistani smuggler who was attempting to smuggle narcotics through the Ramgarh border area. Following the incident, a thorough initial search of the vicinity was conducted, leading to the discovery of 4 packets of suspected narcotics, weighing approximately 4.5 kilograms, beside the deceased body of the smuggler.