BSF Foils Another Smuggling Attempt, Recovers 2.6 Kgs Of Heroin Dropped By Drone

These incidents are not isolated occurrences; instead, the BSF has been consistently seizing contraband at frequent intervals

Swapnanil Chatterjee
BSF

Recovered contraband along with the blinker ball ( Image: BSF Punjab)


Why You Are Reading This: BSF has once again thwarted a smuggling attempt and recovered 3 packets of heroin weighing 2.6 kgs, along with a blinker ball, from the Pakistan border near Punjab's Ferozepur. According to BSF officials, the contraband was dropped by a drone in a black bag on Wednesday. The downed drone was later recovered from the Ferozepur sector during a special joint search operation conducted by the BSF and Punjab Police.

3 Things You Need To Know

  • The intrusions and smuggling bids along the Punjab border occur at regular intervals, making the situation incessant.
  •  A blinker ball, which is likely used by smugglers on this side of the border to track the packages, was found alongside the contraband.
  • The use of drones for smuggling is a recurring phenomenon, and BSF frequently seized contraband from similar model drones.

Drugs through Drones

This persistent issue has been ongoing for decades. On Monday morning, BSF shot down and recovered a DJI Matrice 300 RTK series quadcopter, which is the most prevalent drone used for smuggling in the region, during a search operation on the outskirts of Saidpur Kalan village in Amritsar. Additionally, in a joint operation with the Punjab Police, security forces from Punjab's frontier recovered a similar model drone on Sunday evening from the outskirts of Rajoke village in the Tarn-Taran district.

Smuggling attempts in June:

On June 11, BSF, along with Punjab Police, discovered a rogue drone that intruded near the Tarn Taran district. Later, BSF Punjab Frontier tweeted, "Based on a specific input and subsequent identification of a conniving farmer with Pak smugglers, two packets of heroin were recovered ahead of the fence in Amritsar, with the help of Punjab Police. Police took custody of the contraband."

On June 10, BSF officials heard the sound of a Pakistani drone dropping contraband. A search operation led to the recovery of a 5.5 kg packet of heroin near Rai Village in Amritsar District.

 Similarly, on June 9, BSF Punjab's tweet stated, "Deployed troops of BSF Punjab heard the sound of a Pakistani drone dropping by it. On searching, a large packet containing 5.260 kg of heroin was recovered near Village Rai, District - Amritsar."

"Pakistani drones going down faster than their credibility," tweeted on June 8, after the recovery of a Pakistani drone that violated Indian airspace. Later, BSF, along with Punjab Police, apprehended 2.5 kgs of heroin in Wan village, near Tarn Taran district.

"Pakistani drone bites the dust." Reports indicate that a Pakistani drone, violating Indian airspace, was intercepted and brought down by BSF in Attari. The contraband it carried weighed around 3.2 kg and was the usual Quadcopter DJI Matrice 300 RTK model.

Similar instances have occurred on June 2 and June 3 as well. The frequency of contraband seizures along the Punjab border highlights the ever-vigilant efforts of the BSF and the Punjab Police.

