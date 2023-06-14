BSF Foils Another Smuggling Attempt, Recovers 2.6 Kgs Of Heroin Dropped By Drone

Why You Are Reading This: BSF has once again thwarted a smuggling attempt and recovered 3 packets of heroin weighing 2.6 kgs, along with a blinker ball, from the Pakistan border near Punjab's Ferozepur. According to BSF officials, the contraband was dropped by a drone in a black bag on Wednesday. The downed drone was later recovered from the Ferozepur sector during a special joint search operation conducted by the BSF and Punjab Police.

📢 One more downed Pak drone recovered in Sector #Ferozepur !

During a Spl joint search ops by @BSF_Punjab and @PunjabPoliceInd, a DJI Matrice 300 RTK drone was recovered from an agricultural land of Village - Dal, District- #TarnTaran#JaiHind pic.twitter.com/91KZRLuzfq June 14, 2023

The intrusions and smuggling bids along the Punjab border occur at regular intervals, making the situation incessant.

A blinker ball, which is likely used by smugglers on this side of the border to track the packages, was found alongside the contraband.

The use of drones for smuggling is a recurring phenomenon, and BSF frequently seized contraband from similar model drones.

Drugs through Drones

This persistent issue has been ongoing for decades. On Monday morning, BSF shot down and recovered a DJI Matrice 300 RTK series quadcopter, which is the most prevalent drone used for smuggling in the region, during a search operation on the outskirts of Saidpur Kalan village in Amritsar. Additionally, in a joint operation with the Punjab Police, security forces from Punjab's frontier recovered a similar model drone on Sunday evening from the outskirts of Rajoke village in the Tarn-Taran district.

Based on specific intelligence inputs, 01 Pakistani #drone, in broken condition has been recovered by alert troops of #BSF in Amritsar.



Details follow... pic.twitter.com/g4ZInLKUiP — BSF PUNJAB FRONTIER (@BSF_Punjab) June 12, 2023

Smuggling attempts in June:

On June 11, BSF, along with Punjab Police, discovered a rogue drone that intruded near the Tarn Taran district. Later, BSF Punjab Frontier tweeted, "Based on a specific input and subsequent identification of a conniving farmer with Pak smugglers, two packets of heroin were recovered ahead of the fence in Amritsar, with the help of Punjab Police. Police took custody of the contraband."

Based on the specific input and consequent identification of a conniving farmer (with Pak smugglers) by @BSF_Punjab, two packets of #Heroin were recovered from ahead of the fence in Amritsar, with the help of Punjab Police. Police took their custody. pic.twitter.com/6r8nH6wFFu — BSF PUNJAB FRONTIER (@BSF_Punjab) June 11, 2023

On June 10, BSF officials heard the sound of a Pakistani drone dropping contraband. A search operation led to the recovery of a 5.5 kg packet of heroin near Rai Village in Amritsar District.

Seizure of contraband



Depth deployed alert #BSF jawans heard sound of Pakistani drone & dropping by it. During search, 1 big packet of suspected #heroin (Gross Wt - appx 5.5 Kg) was recovered near Village - Rai, District - #Amritsar #AlertBSF#BSFagainstdrugs#JaiHind pic.twitter.com/IbJJWRhINI — BSF PUNJAB FRONTIER (@BSF_Punjab) June 10, 2023

Similarly, on June 9, BSF Punjab's tweet stated, "Deployed troops of BSF Punjab heard the sound of a Pakistani drone dropping by it. On searching, a large packet containing 5.260 kg of heroin was recovered near Village Rai, District - Amritsar."

𝐒𝐞𝐢𝐳𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐨𝐢𝐧



Depth deployed troops of @BSF_Punjab heard the sound of #Pakistani drone & dropping by it . On searching 1 big packet containing 5.260 kg heroin has been recovered near Village Rai, District - #Amritsar#AlertBSF#BSFagainstdrugs @ANI pic.twitter.com/8qA26baHUN — BSF PUNJAB FRONTIER (@BSF_Punjab) June 9, 2023

"Pakistani drones going down faster than their credibility," tweeted on June 8, after the recovery of a Pakistani drone that violated Indian airspace. Later, BSF, along with Punjab Police, apprehended 2.5 kgs of heroin in Wan village, near Tarn Taran district.

𝐏𝐚𝐤𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐢 𝐝𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐬 𝐠𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐝𝐨𝐰𝐧 𝐟𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐢𝐫 𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲.



In a joint search operation, @BSF_Punjab & @Punjabpoliceind have recovered #Pakistani drone that violated Indian airspace near Village Bhaini Rajputana, #Amritsar@ANI pic.twitter.com/FOHqgsbZKy — BSF PUNJAB FRONTIER (@BSF_Punjab) June 8, 2023

"Pakistani drone bites the dust." Reports indicate that a Pakistani drone, violating Indian airspace, was intercepted and brought down by BSF in Attari. The contraband it carried weighed around 3.2 kg and was the usual Quadcopter DJI Matrice 300 RTK model.

Similar instances have occurred on June 2 and June 3 as well. The frequency of contraband seizures along the Punjab border highlights the ever-vigilant efforts of the BSF and the Punjab Police.