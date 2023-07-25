BSF Foils Infiltration Attempt From Pakistan In Jammu's Samba Sector

The Border Security Force (BSF) successfully foiled another infiltration attempt from Pakistan in the Samba sector of Jammu, on the night of July 24. The intruder, attempting to cross into Indian territory from Pakistan's 'Aslam' post, was confronted by BSF troops and met with fatal consequences.

Sources within the BSF informed that the incident occurred around 10 PM when the infiltration attempt was made from Pakistan. In response, the vigilant BSF troops challenged the intruder to halt, but he continued to advance, leading the troops to open fire, ultimately resulting in his demise. Following the incident, a package was discovered in the vicinity, which will be subjected to a thorough search at first light.

BSF's statement

BSF in their statement said, “In the intervening night of 24/25 July, the vigilant BSF troops neutralised a Pak smuggler while he was trying to smuggle Narcotics through Ramgarh border area. During initial search of the area 04 packets of suspected Narcotics (weighing approx 4 kgs) are found along with the dead body of the Pak smuggler”.

This is not the first time such an incident has occurred. On June 1, the BSF had neutralized another Pakistani intruder in the Samba area. The troops had noticed a suspicious movement across the International Border from the Pakistani side, and upon investigation, they found it necessary to resort to firing, resulting in the intruder's death.