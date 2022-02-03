BSF Foils Infiltration Bid, Eliminates Pakistani Intruder In Ferozepur Sector

Alert forces of the Border Security Force (BSF) foiled an infiltration bid and killed a Pakistani intruder in the Ferozepur sector on Wednesday. According to sources, the intruder took advantage of the intermittent weather as the area has been witnessing heavy rainfall and fog. The BSF troops observed some suspicious movement near the border fencing coming from the Pakistan side.

Following the infiltration attempt, troops challenged the intruder who did not stop and continued moving ahead in an aggressive manner, sources added. Sensing imminent threat and in order to stop him, the troops fired upon the intruder in self-defence thereby killing him on the spot. In addition, the troops are further searching the area.

Infiltration attempt near the international border foiled

Earlier in January, a Pakistani intruder was arrested by the BSF on January 15 in the Samba sector of the international border in Jammu. The Pakistani national was identified as Rehman who belongs to the Narowal district of the country. The BSF had informed that the suspected intruder will be handed over to Pakistan as he crossed over inadvertently.

"One Pakistan national crossed over inadvertently to India on Balhad border today at about 1300 hrs. He came about 200 meters inside India. Our alert troops apprehended him. On preliminary questioning, it is found that he crossed inadvertently. He will be handed over back to Pak Rangers on proper receipt through flag meeting after completing formalities. He belongs to the border area of Shakargarh tehsil of Pakistan," the BSF said in its official statement

Meanwhile, Pakistan had recently refused to retrieve a slain terrorist's body after the alert BSF forces had neutralised the intruder in Jammu's Arnia town. The firing was carried out during the late hours of January 3 after BSF personnel, while patrolling along the international border, suspected illegal activity in the forward area at Border Out Post (BOP) of Balley Chak. Sources had informed that upon being contacted by BSF personnel to take back the terrorist's slain body, the cross-border Pakistani forces denied accountability and refused to take the body.