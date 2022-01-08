Last Updated:

BSF Foils Landmine Attack Bid By Maoists Near Odisha-Andhra Border; 5 IEDs Recovered

BSF personnel detected the IEDs landmines buried under the road near Korigandhi village in Swabhiman Anchal of Malkangiri district in Odisha

Gloria Methri

The Border Security Force (BSF) foiled a landmine attack bid by suspected Maoists near the Odisha-Andhra Pradesh border on Friday, police said. BSF personnel detected the landmines buried under the road near Korigandhi village in Swabhiman Anchal of Malkangiri district in Odisha. The landmines were detected during combing operations for road construction work in the area. Five IEDs that were found buried in the ground, were recovered and safely defused, police said.

Just days ago, BSF foiled two infiltration bids by Pakistan and recovered a huge amount of arms and ammunition including drugs during ZLP (Zero Line Patrolling) on January 3.

Sharing images of the same, BSF said, "During special ZLP, alert troops of 98 Battalion recovered following arms, ammunition, and heroin hidden in sarkanda near IB near BP 35." Meanwhile, the recovered sack had the markings of "Karachi Fertilizers Company Limited".

Two Pakistani intruders shot dead in 2 days

Earlier on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday near the Arnia sector of Jammu, BSF troops knocked down an intruder from Pakistan after observing suspicious movement during patrolling duty at Border Post 978. Following the firing, a search operation was also carried out for other intruders. Along with this, another intruder was also gunned down by the troops in the Bullechak area. 

The Border Security Force is responsible for guarding the 3,323 km stretch of the India-Pakistan border. On multiple occasions, it has made several encounters and recoveries of illegal items during border patrolling.

