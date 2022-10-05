BSF Foils Narco-terror Bid In Amritsar; Recovers 2.6 Kg Narcotics, 50 Rounds Ammunition

The Border Security Force (BSF) deployed in Punjab on October 5, foiled a Narco-terror bid nearing the international border adjoining Amritsar and recovered 2.060 Kg of suspected narcotics substance, and a carton containing 50 rounds of 9mm ammunition.

During the early hours of October 5, Wednesday, the forward-deployed BSF soldiers heard a suspicious sound of something thrown over the fencing at the international border in the area falling near village - Bharopal, under Amritsar district. The soldiers responded to the action, thoroughly searched the area and further recovered 4 packets of narcotics wrapped with yellow adhesive tape from the farming field on the Indian side of the border fencing. In one of these packets, a carton containing 50 rounds of 9mm ammunition was also recovered.

Recent Narco-terror bids from Pakistan

September 19

BSF on September 19 had foiled a bid to smuggle narcotics in Punjab’s Amritsar, using a drone, which was forced to fly back to the Pakistani side. During a search operation that ensued, three packets of Heroin, a pistol, a magazine and several rounds were recovered.

September 12

A Drone was forced to fly back on the Pakistani side on September 12, when it tried to intrude Punjab’s Gurdaspur, attempting to enter the Indian territory at around 5.15 am. DIG BSF reached the spot to monitor the search operations in the area.

It’s pertinent to note, in the last few months, the number of Drone sightings have taken an uptick in the border states of Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir. Drones are used to drop weapons and drugs.

IMAGE: PTI