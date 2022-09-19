The Border Security Forces (BSF) troops on Monday, September 19, in Punjab's Amritsar, foiled a narco-terror smuggling attempt from Pakistan by firing upon the drone, forcing it to fly back to the Pakistani side.

The incident took place at around 02:45 AM Monday, September 19, in Punjab's Amritsar, close to the international Indo-Pakistan border. A Pakistani drone with narco-terror consignment was spotted by the alerted troop of the BSF Punjab frontier. The troops started firing at it, forcing it to return to the Pakistani side from where it came. As per the preliminary information, the BSF troops fired eight rounds on the Pakistani drone before it returned back to Pakistan. However, the drone dropped the consignment on the Indian territory during this.

Immediately after forcing the drone to fly back, the BSF troops launched a search operation in the area. They recovered three packets of Heroin, a pistol, a magazine and several rounds.

According to the BSF sources, Pakistan's hand has been clearly established in the attempt of drone dropping of weapons and narcotics consignment recovered on Monday. The sources said that the BSF troops also recovered a bag of polyester fabric with a Pakistan address written on it, which establishes Pakistan's involvement in the drone-dropping consignment near the border area in Amritsar. It is pertinent to mention that this comes after the BSF troops foiled Pakistan's drone intrusion attempt in Punjab's Gurdaspur.

BSF foils drone intrusion attempt in Gurdaspur

The incident occurred in the Kalanaur area of Punjab Gurdaspur when a Pakistani drone attempted to enter Indian territory at around 5:15 AM on September 12. However, the alert troops of the BSF deployed in the Kalanuar area of the international border in Gurdaspur spotted the drone concerned and foiled the attempt of infiltration by firing serval rounds on the Pakistani drone, following which the drone was forced to fly back to Pakistan’s territory.

A search operation was launched in the area to check if any packages were dropped by the drone in the Indian territory. In addition to this, the DIG BSF also reached the spot to monitor the search operations in the area.

It is pertinent to note that drone sightings near the border area of Punjab and J&K have seen an uptick in the last few months. Notably, Pakistani drones are used to drop drugs and weapons inside the Indian territory in a bid to boost terrorism. However, the security forces that continuously safeguard the border areas with their alertness are foiling the plans of infiltration by the neighbour.