BSF Foils Pak Drone Infiltration Bid In Punjab’s Gurdaspur; 5th Attempt In 24 Hrs

In the fifth attempt by Pakistan in the last 24 hours, to infiltrate drones into the Indian territory across the border in Punjab, the Border Security Force foiled another such attempt in Punjab's Gurdaspur sector, where the Pakistani drone trying to enter the Indian side was fired upon and pushed back by the BSF.

Notably, the incident happened in the same area as yesterday, where two Pakistani drones were shot down. Additionally, the BSF has launched more searches in the area.

24 hours: 5 drone infiltration attempts by Pakistan

Notably, this was the fifth attempt by Pakistan to infiltrate drones into Indian territory in under 24 hours.

The BSF is on alert and the sector DIGs are camping in forward areas amid threats from across the border. On November 29, yesterday four attempts were made in Tarntaran (1), Amritsar (1) and Gurdaspur (2). Two drones were neutralised by the BSF.

On November 28, Women BSF personnel of 73 BN of BSF serving at the International Border fired 50 rounds at the two Pakistani drones, one went back to Pakistan and the other drone was shot down. Punjab police arrested one person on November 27, for transporting weapons, heroin into India which was dropped using a drone.

Drone flying near vital installation seized in Jammu

In Jammu and Kashmir, a drone that was flying near a vital installation in the city was seized, informed Jammu police on November 29.

"Police have seized a drone that was flying near a vital installation in Jammu. Prima facie it has come to the fore that it was being used for photography of a private event," Chandan Kohli, SSP Jammu said.

IMAGE: Republic World