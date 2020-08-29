BSF Foils Pakistan Bid To Facilitate Terror Infiltration In J&K's Samba

In a major success, Border Security Forces detected a tunnel in the Benglad area of Samba district along the International Border, foiling Pakistan’s attempt to push in terrorists to Indian soil. This is the second successful operation along the International Border in the last two months. Earlier in June, a weapons-laden drone was shot down by alert BSF troops.

"The BSF has been receiving various inputs about the existence of tunnel in Samba border area. In view of the prevailing security scenario in recent times, the BSF Jammu started a special anti tunneling drive all along the International Border of Jammu region. On 28 August 2020, a vigilant BSF patrol party during an anti tunneling drive, while carrying out in-depth scanning of area, suspected a place at International Border in Samba and detected a tunnel of appx 25 feet deep and about 3-4 feet in diameter in Indian territory near border fencing in Galar area," IG BSF Jammu Frontier NS Jamwal said.

The nefarious design of Pakistan was foiled before it could push in trained terrorists to the Indian territory to destabilise the peace process.

READ | EAM S Jaishankar Makes Veiled Attack On Pak, Calls Them 'exporter Of Terrorism'

READ | Shopian Encounter: 4 Al Badr Terrorists Including A Commander Killed By Security Forces

"Pakistan made sandbags with the marking of Shakargarh/Karachi factories were also found at the mouth of the tunnel to hide it. The place of opening of the tunnel is around 170 Mtrs from IB towards the Indian side in the field of a local farmer. With this detection, the alert BSF troops foiled the nefarious design of Pakistan to infiltrate terrorists into Indian territory. The tunnel's origin is in Pakistan territory close to IB. Efforts of alert BSF troops deployed in our multi-tiered counter-infiltration grid once again resulted in neutralizing the evil designs of terrorists in deep connivance with Pak establishments,” he added.

He further added that there have been regular inputs about the presence of terrorists in Pakistan border villages desperately looking for infiltration into Indian territory. Ever vigilant BSF troops foiled a desperate attempt of Anti National Elements to infiltrate and carry out terrorist actions in India.

Earlier, BSF in Punjab’s Abohar seized 14 kg heroin from Pakistan Border. It was smuggled from Pakistan rapped in 14 packets and smuggled to India via Abohar.

READ | India Apprises UN About Pakistan's '5 Big Lies' On Terrorism With Point-by-point Rebuttal

READ | Rattled Pakistan Refuses To Accept Terror Charges After NIA Exposes Pulwama Attack Plot