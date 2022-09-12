BSF Foils Pakistan's Drone Intrusion Bid In Punjab's Gurdaspur International Border Area

As instances of Pakistani drones infiltrating Indian territory continue to be reported from the border regions, the Punjab Border Security Force (BSF) foiled yet another drone intrusion attempt from Pakistan's side on Monday, September 12.

The incident took place in the Kalanaur area of Punjab Gurdaspur when a Pakistani drone attempted to enter Indian territory at around 5:15 AM on Monday, September. However, the alert troops of the Border Security Force (BSF) deployed in the Kalanuar area of the international border in Gurdaspur spotted the drone concerned and foiled the attempt of infiltration by firing serval rounds on the Pakistani drone, following which the drone was forced to flew back to Pakistan’s territory.

Notably, search operations have been launched in the area to check if any packages were dropped by the drone in the Indian territory. In addition to this, the DIG BSF has also reached the spot to monitor the search operations in the area.

Earlier, a similar Pakistani drone infiltration attempt was foiled in Punjab on July 22 when it was pushed back by the BSF troops. The drone tried to enter the Indian Territory in the Ajnala sector of Punjab's Amritsar, following which, the BSF fired at it 36 times. According to the reports, the drone was 300 meters inside the Indian Territory for around 5 minutes and then it returned to the Pakistan border after the firing.

It is pertinent to note that drone sightings near the border area of Punjab and J&K have seen an uptick in the last few months. Notably, Pakistani drones are used to drop drugs and weapons inside the Indian territory in a bid to boost terrorism. However, the security forces that continuously safeguard the border areas with their alertness are foiling the plans of infiltration by the neighbour.