BSF Foils Pakistan's Narco-terror Bid In Punjab Along Border; Recovers Drugs & Weapons

In a significant breakthrough, the Border Security Forces (BSF) on Saturday, February 18, foiled a major narco-terror bid from Pakistan's side along Indo-Pak international border in Punjab's Gurdaspur. According to the officials, the BSF troops recovered a large number of narcotics along with arms and ammunition during the search operation.

On Saturday, at around 05:30 am, the alerted troops of the BSF deployed in the Dera Baba Nanak area, Shikar in the Gurdaspur sector of Punjab detected suspicious movement of armed smugglers on both sides of the fence along the India-Pakistan International Border. Following this, cross-firing took place as BSF troops challenged the armed smugglers. However, due to the dense foggy weather and poor visibility conditions in the area, the smugglers managed to run away, officials said.

"Troops challenged the miscreants, upon which miscreants from Pak side fired upon own troops. Subsequently, BSF troops fired upon the miscreants/smugglers. However, Miscreants/ Smugglers managed to run away by taking advantage of dense foggy weather & poor visibility conditions," the BSF said in a statement.

The BSF troops launched a search operation after the smugglers fled away. Senior officials of the Border Security Force also arrived at the spot after getting the information. During the search operation, the troops recovered 20 packets of suspected drug Heroin wrapped in yellow tapes. They also recovered two pistols, of which one is Made in Turkey while the other one is Made in China. Six magazines and 242 rounds were also recovered along with one 12-feet long plastic pipe.

Notably, this comes after BSF recovered a cache of arms and narcotics allegedly dropped by a Pakistani drone in the Ferozpur sector of Punjab along the border on the intervening night of Feb 9-10.