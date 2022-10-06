BSF Foils Pakistan's Narcotics Smuggling Bid In Punjab; Seizes Heroin Worth Rs 5 Crore

In a major success, the Border Security Forces (BSF) on Thursday foiled another narco-terror smuggling attempt from Pakistan in Punjab's Amritsar district. According to the sources, the BSF jawans noticed a suspicious item lying along the fence of the Indo-Pak international border. They also found two bottles full of heroin worth around Rs 5 crore near the border area.

As per the sources, the money which was to be extracted from the sale of the narcotics was meant to be used to fund the terror activities in Punjab and the near-by areas.

In the last few months, the number of drone sightings and narco-terror activities from the Pakistani side are on a rise in Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir.

Multiple narco-terror bids foiled by BSF in Punjab

BSF on October 5 had foiled a narco-terror bid nearing the international border adjoining Amritsar and recovered over 2 kg of suspected narcotics substance. A carton containing 50 rounds of 9mm ammunition was also recovered from the site. the suspicious items were found in the Bharopal area of Amritsar.

Earlier, a drone was forced to fly back on the Pakistani side on September 12, when it tried to intrude Punjab’s Gurdaspur, attempting to enter the Indian territory.

Also, narcotics smuggling bid from Pakistan was foiled by security forces in Amritsar sector in the early hours of September 6. Based on specific intelligence inputs, the BSF recovered eight packets of contraband suspected to be narcotics. According to sources, while carrying out a special operation, BSF noticed a suspicious cloth bag ahead of BS Fence in AOR of Amritsar Sector.