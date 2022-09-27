BSF Foils Pakistan's Twin Drone Intrusion Attempts In Punjab; Search Operation Underway

On Sunday, Border Security Force (BSF) foiled twin attempts of drone intrusion by Pakistan along Indo Pakistan border in Punjab. A drone from Pakistan was spotted at around 2 AM in the morning near the Border Security Force (BSF) Chakri post in Punjab’s Gurdaspur sector.

The drone made several rounds in the air for about 25 minutes and flew back towards Pakistan when BSF troops fired several rounds at it.

On the same day, a Pakistani drone entered the Indian territory in Amritsar at around 11 PM at night. After receiving information, BSF officials fired around 40 rounds at the drone due to which it flew back towards Pakistan

Notably, searches are underway in the Amritsar and Gurdaspur sectors of Punjab near the International border. A search operation has been launched by a team of BSF and Punjab Police after the drone from Pakistan was spotted. A dog squad has been looped in to find whether there are any narcotics, weapons, explosives, or ammunition droppings.

Recently, Pakistan has been using drones to push narcotics as well as weapon consignments into the Indian territory. There has been a significant rise in incidents of drones being sighted in Punjab, coming from the Pakistan side.

Significantly, drones are usually used for transporting explosives, ammunition, and narcotics from across the border in Pakistan and according to BSF, a total of 107 drones were spotted until July 2022, compared to 97 incidents of Drone spot in the whole of 2021.