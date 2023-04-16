BSF Foils Smuggling Bid Along India-Pak Border In Amritsar, Recovers 3 Kg Heroin

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday foiled a smuggling attempt and seized a narcotics consignment airdropped by a Pakistani drone near the International Border in Punjab's Amritsar, a BSF spokesperson said on Sunday. Three kg of heroin was recovered by the BSF.

At around 8:22 pm, BSF personnel deployed at the border heard the buzzing sound of a drone entering from Pakistan into Indian territory near Dhanoe Kalan village. As per the laid down drill, troops immediately reacted to intercept the drone by firing.

During the search of the area, BSF troops recovered one big bag containing three packets of narcotics suspected to be heroin (approximately 3Kg), from the wheat field. One iron ring with a hook and 4 luminous strips were also found attached to the consignment.

"Yet another attempt of Pakistani smugglers to smuggle the contraband items was foiled by vigilant BSF troops," the BSF said.

In another such development from Amritsar, BSF seized over three kg of heroin in a Mullakot village. The recovery was made at 3.21 am on Saturday. The BSF personnel opened fire at the unmanned aerial vehicle.

On Wednesday, BSF troops recovered more than four-kilogram heroin dropped by a Pakistani drone in Punjab's Fazilka district. Around 10.50 pm on Wednesday, BSF personnel heard the buzzing sound of the drone entering the Indian territory from across the border in an area near Maharkhewa Mansa village, the official said.

"The troopers opened fire at the unmanned aerial vehicle. During an initial search, a bag containing two packets of heroin was found from a wheat field," the spokesperson said.