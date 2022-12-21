BSF Foils Smuggling Bid Along India-Pakistan Border In Punjab, Recovers 25 Kg Heroin

Foiling a cross-border drug-smuggling attempt on Wednesday, December 21, Border Security Force (BSF) troops recovered 25 kilograms of heroin after a brief encounter with Pakistani smugglers at the International border in the Fazilka district of Punjab.

According to a senior Border Security Force officer, BSF troops, at about 1.50 am, deployed at the border observed some suspicious movement of smugglers on both sides of border fencing in the area falling near the village Gatti Ajaib Singh in Fazilka district of Punjab.

Soon after, BSF troops fired at the Pakistani smugglers ahead of the border fence in the district. However, due to dense fog, Pakistani smugglers managed to escape from the spot. In prompt action, the entire area was cordoned and Police officials and other probe agencies were informed regarding the cross-border smuggling attempt by Pakistanis.

Packets of contraband suspected to be heroin recovered

According to sources, BSF troops, during the initial search operation, recovered four packets of contraband suspected to be heroin, wrapped in yellow tape at the border fence near Village Gatti Ajaib Singh.

Further, in a detailed search operation, BSF officials recovered a total of 21 packets of contraband suspected to be heroin wrapped in yellow tape along with one PVC pipe of length 12 feet and one shawl from ahead of border fencing, a senior BSF official informed.

Earlier on the intervening night of December 14 and 15, BSF officials recovered one packet of contraband suspected to be heroin weighing around 2.6 kg near village Barike in the Fazilka district of Punjab. Ironically, the highest number of drone sightings and smuggling of narcotics and weapons have been reported along the Punjab border only.

BSF troops standing tall despite zero visibility

Notably, the Border Security Force (BSF) troops who are deployed at the Attari-Wagah border in Punjab's Amritsar, were missing no chance to dominate the area by standing tall and patrolling despite the dense fog, zero visibility, and cold winter days.

Wading through a thick blanket of fog and patrolling the India-Pakistan border, the spirit inside the soldiers did not seem to subside with the increasing fog.

Image: ANI