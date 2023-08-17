BSF Foils Smuggling Bid, Recovers A Bottle Of Suspected Contraband From Tarn Taran

The Border Security Force (BSF) foiled yet another bid to smuggle contraband into the Indian territory on August 16. At about 1.45 PM on Wednesday, on a specific tip-off regarding the presence of a consignment of contraband items dropped by drone, BSF troops carried out a search operation on the outskirts of village Naushera Dhalla in the Tarn Taran district.

During the operation, BSF troops recovered a small bottle filled with 200 gm of suspected contraband item wrapped with black colour adhesive tape attached with a ring for hanging it with a drone, near the corner of the DCB Canal of the village.

𝐀𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐠𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐬𝐭 𝐃𝐫𝐮𝐠𝐬

On specific input, @BSF_Punjab launched search operation and recovered 01 small bottle attached with ring, filled with heroin (gross wt. 200 gms), near Village Naushera Dhalla, Tarn Taran, Punjab.#BSFAgainstDrugs#IndiaAgainstDrug pic.twitter.com/y6ez91Gxvr — BSF PUNJAB FRONTIER (@BSF_Punjab) August 17, 2023

Police investigating ‘locals receiving drone droppings’

The BSF and the Punjab Police foiled a cross-border smuggling bid on Thursday (August 10) in Tarn Taran in the western border state. In a joint operation led by the Punjab Police and the BSF, a drugs consignment weighing 360 grams was recovered from Pallopati village in Tarn Taran at around 8:20 am. The consignment was wrapped in yellow polythene tied with a nylon string.

Law enforcement officials confirmed that the drugs were sent from Pakistan through drones, and the nylon string is an indication of the drugs being dropped using drones. A senior police official told Republic that BSF and Punjab Police are jointly working against a cross-border drugs nexus in Punjab. "The Pakistan-based drugs smugglers are getting ground support from Punjab. Punjab Police and BSF are jointly trying to track the locals receiving the drugs consignments dropped through drones."

