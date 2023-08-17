Last Updated:

BSF Foils Smuggling Bid, Recovers A Bottle Of Suspected Contraband From Tarn Taran

The BSF foiled yet another bid to smuggle contraband in the Indian territory on August 16 and recovered 1 bottle of suspected contraband from Tarn Taran village

Abhishek Raval
BSF

IMAGE: BSFPunjab/ X


The Border Security Force (BSF) foiled yet another bid to smuggle contraband into the Indian territory on August 16. At about 1.45 PM on Wednesday, on a specific tip-off regarding the presence of a consignment of contraband items dropped by drone, BSF troops carried out a search operation on the outskirts of village Naushera Dhalla in the Tarn Taran district.

During the operation, BSF troops recovered a small bottle filled with 200 gm of suspected contraband item wrapped with black colour adhesive tape attached with a ring for hanging it with a drone, near the corner of the DCB Canal of the village.

Police investigating ‘locals receiving drone droppings’

The BSF and the Punjab Police foiled a cross-border smuggling bid on Thursday (August 10) in Tarn Taran in the western border state. In a joint operation led by the Punjab Police and the BSF, a drugs consignment weighing 360 grams was recovered from Pallopati village in Tarn Taran at around 8:20 am. The consignment was wrapped in yellow polythene tied with a nylon string. 

Law enforcement officials confirmed that the drugs were sent from Pakistan through drones, and the nylon string is an indication of the drugs being dropped using drones. A senior police official told Republic that BSF and Punjab Police are jointly working against a cross-border drugs nexus in Punjab. "The Pakistan-based drugs smugglers are getting ground support from Punjab. Punjab Police and BSF are jointly trying to track the locals receiving the drugs consignments dropped through drones."
 

