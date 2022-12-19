BSF Foils Twin Pakistan Drone Intrusion Attempts In Punjab's Gurdaspur; Search Ops On

As instances of Pakistani drones infiltrating Indian territory continue to be reported from the border regions, the Punjab Border Security Force (BSF) foiled yet another drone intrusion attempt from Pakistan's side in Gurdaspur. The alerted troops of BSF spotted two Pak drones; one in the Chandu Batala area and the second in the Kassowal area of Gurdaspur on Sunday.

According to the officials, the Punjab BSF troops spotted a Pakistani drone in the Chandu Batala area of Gurdaspur at 10:20 pm on Sunday. Immediately after spotting the drone, the troops fired 26 rounds at the drone. Another drone was spotted by the BSF troops in Gurdaspur's Kassowal area at 10:48 pm, 28 minutes after when the first drone was sighted. The troops reacted immediately and fired 72 rounds at the drone. Officials said that both drones were pushed back to the Pakistani side.

With the first light on Monday, troops started conducting search operations in the areas to ensure that there is no possibility of weapon dropping or dropping of narcotics as Pakistan has been instrumental in pushing weapons and narcotics in Punjab.

It is pertinent to mention that this is the third incident of the Pakistani drone sighting in the same area in two days. Earlier on Saturday, the BSF troop chased away a drone coming from Pakistan after they spotted it in the Chandu Wadala area, by firing 40 rounds.

Notably, there is an uptick in the drone intrusion attempt from the Pakistani side to enter Indian territory from Punjab and disturb the peace in the region by smuggling drugs and weapons into the state. However, the alerted troops of BSF stationed at the border areas have foiled all these attempts from our neighbour's side.