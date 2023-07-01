BSF Foils Cross Border Smuggling Bid, Recovers Rs 1.5 Crore Worth Of Drugs

The Border Security Force (BSF) has foiled a drug smuggling bid in Punjab's Ferozepur on Saturday. The operation happened at around 11:30 am when BSF troops found an unidentified object floating on river Satluj. Suspicious, the troops recovered the object from the river and investigation revealed two bottles carrying 1.5 kilos of drugs. BSF has combed through surrounding areas to find if there was a bigger consignment on the way.

(The consignment recovered by BSF containing 1.5 kg drugs)

According to the BSF, Pakistani drug smugglers are using this new modus operandi to move drugs beyond the border. Earlier, drugs were dropped using drones. Now, Pakistan-based drug smugglers are pushing drugs through the Satluj river taking advantage of the current. The BSF has shot down around 40 Pakistani drones since November last year. BSF and the Punjab Police are trying to investigate the role of locals in border villages in the smuggling operations.

This is a developing story. More details awaited.