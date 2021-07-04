BSF Forces Bring Down Suspicious Horse-shaped Balloon In Pathankot Days After Drone Attack

Alert Border Security Force (BSF) troops deployed in the Pathankot district of Punjab brought down a suspicious toy balloon. According to reports, the suspicious balloon was brought down by the forces at 11.45 PM on Saturday night after they spotted suspicious movement. Reports further added that the horse-shaped balloon came from the Pakistan border village of Chak Qazian.

BSF brings down a suspicious balloon in Pathankot

The balloon was brought down amid a looming threat of drones in recent days, especially after the recent drone attack at a Jammu airbase. In addition, forces have also started a search operation to find out if there is anything suspicious in the area. The balloon sighting comes amid increased scrutiny on the drone sightings that have increased in recent days. Earlier on Sunday, the Jammu and Kashmir police officials initiated a drone awareness drive in order to tackle the menace of drones being used by terrorists.

The police headquarters has passed necessary directions to all the district chiefs to make people aware of the movement of the drone so that they can inform the police and other security forces. The people in the villages are being made aware of the drones so that they can inform the police and other authorities to thwart any nefarious plans by Pakistan.

Jammu drone attack

On the intervening night of June 26-27, two blasts occurred in the premises of the technical area of the Jammu airbase, which were later confirmed to be drone attacks. The blasts were heard within a gap of 5 minutes, the first blast sound is captured in the CCTV at 1.37 am while the second at 1.43 AM. NIA reported that the IED-fitted drone came from across the International border. Two Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel have suffered minor injuries in the drone explosions. Sources had stated that the possible target of the drones was the aircraft parked in the dispersal area, ten meters away. The attack took place after an all-party meeting on June 24 that was chaired by PM Modi with the political leaders of Jammu and Kashmir.