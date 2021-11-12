BSF Guns Down 2 Unknown Bangladeshi Smugglers Near Indo-Bangladesh Border

A Border Security Force (BSF) troop killed two unknown Bangladeshi smugglers on Friday near the Indo-Bangladesh border in West Bengal's Cooch Behar district. According to a statement issued by the BSF, the two miscreants were killed in a BSF firing them while they were trying to smuggle castle heads through the Indo-Bangladesh border by establishing an improvised bamboo cantilever.

The incident took place at 3 AM after which a BSF personnel was also injured in the attack by the miscreants and has been taken to the hospital for treatment.

"Miscreants from the Bangladeshi side ventured into Indian territory and tried to smuggle cattle heads by establishing improvised bamboo cantilever", the BSF informed. Further providing more details, it said that the smugglers were given the warning to go back, however, they did not pay any heed and instead attacked the BSF troops with iron swords and sticks.

In self-defence, the BSF had to open fire on the miscreants and kill both of them. Later, their dead bodies were found during the search operation between the border fence and the International border.

Illegal smuggling at border areas

The Border Security Force which is deployed to guard the 4,096 km long Indo-Bangladesh border has made several attempts to restrict illegal smuggling and entry in the country. Earlier, last week, the force foiled the plan of smuggling birds through the Indo-Bangladesh border in Bengal's North 24 Parganas. It also rescued 20 parrots and 50 love birds from the two smugglers after detecting suspicious movement in the border area.

They were later chased by a Quick Reaction Team (QRT) but managed to flee leaving the birds behind who were being smuggled from Bangladesh by the smugglers suspected to be residents of Dobila. On the same day, six Bangladeshi nationals were held from infiltrating the border.

Image: PTI/ANI