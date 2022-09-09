BSF Guns Down Alleged Smuggler Along IB In West Bengal's Raiganj; Seizes Illegal Items

Foiling a massive cross-border smuggling bid, the Border Security Force (BSF) in a late-night encounter shot dead an alleged smuggler at the Indo-Bangladesh border in West Bengal’s North Dinajpur district on Wednesday. As informed by the BSF, the encounter took place along the International Boundary of border outpost Hariharpur of Sector Raiganj.

During the encounter, no BSF personnel was injured. An investigation has been initiated into the matter. While the Gangarampur police station of North Dinajpur (WB) has been informed for carrying out the necessary action, the Border Guards Bangladesh has been also approached for conducting a Flag Meeting.

Following the encounter, while one smuggler was shot down by the BSF, the other managed to flee back to Bangladesh under the cover of darkness and undulating ground. Later, a search operation was carried out in the entire area after which the BSF recovered a wire cutter, an Iron Dah, three packets of Tortoise Skin, 50 bottles of Phensedyl, 25 bottles of M K Dyl, 25 Bottles of Fairdyl, two Mobile phones, and four bamboo sticks.

BSF jawan shot alleged smuggler in self-defense

Speaking on the same, a senior BSF officer said that around 9:05 pm, while the forces were carrying out their night domination duties along the border, they observed suspicious movement near the border fence. After closing upon it, they saw around 10 Bangladeshi smugglers who were armed with sharp-edged weapons, approaching the Indo-Bangladesh Border (IBB) fence from either side (India and Bangladesh) with a criminal intention of smuggling activity by violating the sanctity of International Boundary as well as in contravention to prohibitory orders of movement along the designated areas.

The BSF tried to stop the intruders and upon being challenged, the armed smugglers began moving aggressively and encircled the BSF team. In retaliation, while the personnel lobbed a Stun Grenade and fired two rounds of Pump Action Gun to disperse the smugglers, the intruders without any fear tried to snatch the INSAS rifle of one of the BSF personnel with the rest of the miscreants tried to attack BSF personnel with sharp-edged weapons (Dahs).

Sensing imminent danger to their own life, the BSF jawan fired in self-defense from his personal weapon which led to the death of one of the smugglers. The others shortly fled the scene after that firing.

Image: PTI