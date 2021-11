BSF hands over man to Pakistan Rangers

Amritsar, Nov 28 (PTI) In a goodwill gesture, the Border Security Force handed over a Pakistani national, who inadvertently crossed over to Indian territory, to Pakistani Rangers. According to an official statement, the Pakistani national entered Indian territory in the Gurdaspur sector on November 26. During questioning, it was established that he crossed over to Indian territory inadvertently. Nothing objectionable was recovered from him, it said. On the request of Pakistan Rangers, he was handed over to them on Saturday, the statement added. PTI JMS CHS VSD RDK RDK

