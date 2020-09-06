Odisha: BSF Helps Unconscious Pregnant Woman To Get Medical Assistance In Malkangiri

Border Security Force (BSF) personnel helped an unconscious pregnant woman to get immediate medical assistance in Malkangiri district of Odisha on Saturday, September 5. The woman later gave birth in the ambulance.

BSF troops in Dyke-III of Malkangiri district spotted a motorboat at the ferry point near the dam with the pregnant woman Purnima Hantal who was in an unconscious state. The patient was accompanied by her relatives and an ASHA worker in the boat. Without any further delay, BSF personnel troops called for ambulance assistance and sent Hantal to the District hospital of Malkangiri. She delivered inside the ambulance, the BSF said. The BSF team also provided essential items like a mosquito net, bed sheet, hand towel and cotton cloth to the woman.

BSF Rescues Woman Near Indo-Bangla Border

In another incident on the same day, BSF personnel rescued a Bangladeshi woman who was allegedly trafficked to India, and apprehended one person in this connection from West Bengal's North 24 Parganas, close to the international border, an official statement by the paramilitary force said.

The border guards nabbed the man based on a tip-off as he was on his way to Basirhat town on his motorcycle from Ghojadanga, with the woman riding a pillion. The man tried to run away after being stopped at the check post, but was caught by the BSF men, the statement said.

The accused has been identified as Mostafejur Sardar, a resident of Kazipara village in the district, . Both Sardar and the woman were handed over to Basirhat police station, the statement added.

Earlier in the week on Tuesday, BSF personnel also came to the rescue of four persons in two separate incidents in Bengal's Murshidabad district, near the India-Bangladesh border.

(With inputs from ANI)