BSF IG Calls TMC's Allegations 'baseless', Says 'Women Personnel Search Women Suspects'

Rejecting allegations against Border Security Force (BSF) personnel, IG Ravi Gandhi at a press conference on Thursday said that the force has women personnel who search women suspects. The BSF IG gave a stern reply to the accusations levelled by Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Udayan Guha and added that all allegations of this nature are baseless. 'We have a zero-tolerance policy in this regard,' clarified BSF IG Ravi Gandhi.

BSF IG hits out at TMC's allegations against force:

“The BSF does not molest women. We also have women personnel who search women defendants. No male BSF personnel ever touches a woman and all allegations of this nature are baseless. There is no question of improper exposure of women. We have a zero tolerance policy in this regard. We have developed the use of various modern technologies to prevent trafficking and ensure border security. The BSF abides by its rules,” said Ravi Gandhi.

BSF's earlier statement on accusations:

BSF Additional Director General Y B Khurania had addressed the press earlier on November 17 and said that the force takes every allegation and complaint very seriously and there are SOPs formed to deal with them. He also said that there are vested interests who lie for the various immoral activities that they indulge in like transborder crimes to make allegations against the security force and we do receive such allegations and complaints. A BSF senior officer had also marked that the charges were utterly baseless.

BSF's immediate statement:

Releasing a statement to counter TMC MLA's claim, the BSF had asserted, “The BSF is a professional force that has always performed the mandated duties by adhering to the rules & regulations. BSF Mahila Praharis are the ones who do frisking of females. The allegations of inappropriately touching women by BSF personnel are utterly baseless.”

BJP leader Saumitra Khan had attacked the TMC over its statement on BSF and challenged Guha to ‘come to the borders’. Khan also wrote to the Prime Minister demanding the arrest of the TMC leader. TMC leader Udayan Guha on Tuesday made a contentious remark against the armed forces as the West Bengal Assembly passed the resolution against the extension of the BSF jurisdiction by the central government and said that force personnel touch women inappropriately in the name of searching at the borders.