While politics continues over the Central Government's order to enhance BSF's operational mandate in the border states of India, the Border Security Force (BSF) has welcomed the provision saying it will 'empower' the troops.

With the extension of the jurisdiction limit, the BSF now can cover a larger area and easily apprehend criminals when they attempt to move from depth areas to the border area or vice-versa, said BSF Inspector General (Operations) Solomon Minz. He added that the move will also help the troops in collecting intelligence inputs and empower them in ensuring overall policing.

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, the official informed that the BSF already had entire territorial jurisdiction in the northeastern states of Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, and Meghalaya. The only remaining border states were Rajasthan, Gujarat, Punjab, West Bengal, and Assam, as well as the Union Territory of J&K and Ladakh.

"With the latest provision, our territorial jurisdiction in Jammu and Kashmir has been now extended to the entire Union Territory. Similarly, in the above-mentioned states, our operational mandate has been enhanced up to 50km inside the borders. This will definitely be very beneficial to us," said IG Solomon Minz.

When apprised about the concerns being raised by the Opposition regarding possible clashes in proceedings of the state security force and the BSF, he assured that the powers of the state police have not been curtailed in any manner, nor has their area been reduced.

"The only difference is that earlier the BSF used to assist the state security forces at a smaller scale, now we will be able to supplement them on a slightly larger scale. Earlier also we used to conduct proceedings in coordination, the same will happen even now," the officer added.

Govt amends BSF Jurisdiction, gives more power to central forces

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday amended the BSF Act to authorise the force to undertake search, seizure, and arrest within a larger 50km stretch, instead of the existing 15km, from the international border in Punjab, West Bengal, and Assam.

An officer of the rank corresponding to the BSF's lowest ranking member has also been empowered to exercise duties without a warrant or order from a Magistrate. The troops can arrest any suspect or a person against whom a complaint has been made or when reliable information is received. The BSF can also conduct a search at a place entered by a suspect.

Opposition slams move

Bristling at this overlapping of powers, Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi called it a 'direct attack on federalism' and urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to roll back the 'irrational' decision. On the other hand, ex-Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh stated that the decision only makes India stronger, and appealed to the Opposition not to drag the armed forces into politics.

Congress MP Manish Tewari and Randeep Surjewala vehemently opposed the order saying that it will institutionalise policing paradigm by BSF without taking police under consideration. Meanwhile, SAD's Sukhbir Badal remarked that the decision "to hand over half of the state to BSF India is similar to the dangerous and unconstitutional return to the dark period of central rule of the 80s."

Image: Republic TV, PTI