BSF IG DK Boora on Wednesday said that the day brings immense joy and pride for the force. Speaking in an exclusive interview with the Republic TV, IG Boora said, “BSF is celebrating its 57th Raising Day and it is a time of immense joy for us.” He went on to remind the remarkable missions undertaken by the forces on an auspicious day. “As far as the Jammu frontier is concerned, BSF is present at the border with readiness. BSF has made several achievements this year at the border. We are ready to face any challenge put forth,” he said.

Celebrating the special occasion, the BSF took to their official Twitter handle to share a video on the forces’ ‘journey’. “01 December 2021 on #BSFDay2021 as we turn 57, our ‘journey’ in the service of the motherland continues for eternity. It is an honour to serve and protect. A promise we shall forever keep: Jeevan Paryant Kartavya,” tweeted BSF.

Border Security Force along the Intl borders

BSF Jammu currently mans about 192 km of the International Border with Pakistan and have also been deployed on Line of Control along with the Indian Army. The year 2021 witnessed the force undertake some serious challenges as they defended attacks from the counterpart including drone activities, tunnelling and smuggling attempts. True to its tradition, the BSF Jammu thwarted all attempts of the adversary and foiled their nefarious designs.

The border force’s robust domination and surveillance on the International Border continued peace on the Jammu International Border. In the past year, BSF Jammu carried out multiple anti-tunnel drives along International Border and was able to detect two tunnels in the month of January 2021. The forces managed to stop the infiltration attempts by ANEs from Pakistan. The force also stopped Pakistan based terrorists/ smugglers from using such tunnels to make their way into the country.

The troops of BSF also neutralized several Pakistani smugglers who tried to smuggle consignments of narcotics. The BSF seized about 27 kilograms of narcotics in this successful operation on the International Border. Apart from this, BSF troops also managed to seize about 9.995 kilograms of narcotics from Naushera, on August 30, 2021, along with Rs 2,75,000/- FICN. Owing to the BSF’s continued efforts, the forces also neutralized five intruders and apprehended three Pakistani intruders while infiltrating the International Border from January 2021 to date.

Image: REPUBLICWORLD/ PTI