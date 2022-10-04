BSF In Punjab's Gurdaspur Foils Pakistan's Multiple Drone Intrusion Attempts Near Border

As instances of Pakistani drones infiltrating Indian territory continue to be reported from the border regions, the Punjab Border Security Force (BSF) foiled yet another drone intrusion attempt from Pakistan's side in Gurdaspur. The BSF has foiled multiple drone intrusions attempts when a Pakistan drone tried to enter Indian territory several times between 10:20 PM, Monday to 03:00 AM, Tuesday.

According to the officials, a Pakistani drone tried to enter Indian territory five times in five hours, however, the alerted troops of the BSF foiled all the nefarious attempts by firing 37 rounds at the drone, forcing it to fly back to the Pakistani side. Notably, the incident took place along the India-Pakistan international border in the Batala area of Punjab's Gurdaspur.

#BREAKING | BSF Jawans fire 37 rounds of bullets; Pak drone intrusion bid foiled in Punjab - https://t.co/2rijHpLkWV pic.twitter.com/aeweVzqqL7 — Republic (@republic) October 4, 2022

Following this, searches are being carried out in the area to ensure that there is no possibility of weapon dropping or dropping of narcotics as Pakistan has been instrumental in pushing weapons and narcotics in Punjab. DIG BSF Prabhakar Joshi, reached the spot and is currently monitoring the situation on the ground.

It is pertinent to mention that there is an uptick in the drone intrusion attempt from the Pakistani side to enter Indian territory from Punjab and disturb the peace in the region by smuggling drugs and weapons into the state. However, the alerted troops of BSF stationed at the border areas have foiled all these attempts from our neighbour's side.