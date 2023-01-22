BSF Initiates 7-day ‘Ops Alert’ Exercise To Thwart Terror Threat Along The LOC

Regarded as India’s first line of defence, the Border Security Force (BSF) has launched a seven-day 'Ops Alert' exercise ahead of Republic Day celebrations. The exercise has been launched along the India-Pakistan border - the Line Of Control (LOC). The ‘Ops Alert’ exercise has been launched to thwart evil designs of anti-India elements amid preparations for Republic Day celebrations in the country. It will see engagement from BSF personnel from Sir Creek to Rann of Kutch in Rajasthan’s Gujarat and Barmer district.

The exercise began on January 21 and is scheduled to continue until January 28, the Gujarat BSF revealed in a statement. The exercise will involve special operations in forward field areas as well as depth areas such as creeks, including the Harami Nalla. "Ops Alert exercise is being carried out to thwart any ill designs of anti-national elements during upcoming Republic Day celebrations," the BSF stated.

The BSF has planned public outreach programmes in addition to the validation of various operational procedures for the duration of the exercise.

BSF sets crosshairs on LOC’s volatile security situation

Notably, exercise ‘Ops Alert’ has been launched following a rise in terrorist attacks in the Indian Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir. Cross-border infiltration from the volatile border between India and Pakistan often sets precursors to terror attacks carried out by Pakistan-sponsored terror elements in the Kashmir valley.

Recently, Pakistan-backed militants carried out terror attacks in Kashmir’s Rajouri and targeted innocent civilians. The attack resulted in seven deaths. Furthermore, Jammu’s Narwal area was struck by twin blasts on Saturday morning, which left nine people injured.

Meanwhile, the Indian Army has tightened its security grid in the valley in the wake of the Narwal bombings. Security personnel deployed in the volatile region are maintaining a strict vigil to prevent any misadventure by the enemy on or around India’s 74th Republic Day.