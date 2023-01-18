BSF Jawan Attacked By Bangladeshi Smugglers Along Indo-Bangla Border In West Bengal

A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan was attacked by Bangladeshi smugglers along the Indo-Bangladesh border in West Bengal on January 17. According to BSF sources, four Bangladeshi smugglers were entering India illegally, when the incident happened. The soldier has been hospitalised and an FIR has been filed by the BSF.

The smugglers were intercepted by the BSF soldier from the Sikra outpost in Krishnanagar sector, following which they attacked him with sharp weapons, due to which the head and hand of the jawan was seriously injured. Soon after the criminals fled, an FIR was lodged at the Chapra police station by the BSF.

BSF soldier hospitalised

The BSF jawan Rana Pratap, works in the 82nd battalion in Chapra. The deployments in the area where the soldier was serving were spread wide apart and the BSF soldier was alone when he was attacked with sharp weapons.

“As the BSF trooper confronted the smugglers, he was brutally attacked by the smugglers. The smugglers looted the weapon of the jawan, and they fled towards Bangladesh. The injured jawan was later admitted to a hospital,” the BSF statement said, reported PTI.

The BSF later conducted a flag meeting with Border Guard Bangladesh to recover the weapon and arrest the culprits.

Police investigation on

According to sources, the police authorities are probing whether the smugglers were operating in their individual capacity or if they have any connections with smugglers or people on the Indian side of the border. They are also trying to evaluate whether the area where the incident happened is in need for more deployments.

Notably, the area where the Jawan was attacked has seen repeated attempts of smuggling intoxicants, cattle and other material and is thus a sensitive area.

