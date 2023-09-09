BSF Jawan Goes Missing Near LoC In J&K's Poonch, Second Incident In Two Months

A BSF jawan was reported missing from his post near the Line of Control in the Balakote sector of the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Saturday.

The Jawan was on general duty at the Bharani forward post in the Balakote sector when he went missing on Friday, according to officials.

He has been identified as Amit Paswan, son of Ashok Paswan, hailing from Nalanda district of Bihar.

A missing case has been registered and search operations are underway.

Police suspect that he might have gone back home as the missing jawan has done this earlier as well. Earlier in August this year, an Indian Army Jawan-25-year-old Javaid Ahmad Wani went missing. The Kashmir Zone police later recovered him and said, "Army jawan has been recovered by Kulgam Police. Joint interrogation will start shortly after a medical checkup."



(This is breaking copy, Further details are awaited)