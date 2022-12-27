BSF Jawan Lynched: Republic Speaks To Victim's Family; 2nd FIR Registered Under POCSO Act

The wife of deceased Border Security Force (BSF) jawan Melaji Vaghela, who was allegedly beaten to death for objecting to the circulation of an objectionable video of his minor daughter on social media, said her husband was attacked from behind when they were returning after having talks with the family of the accused.

In an exclusive conversation with Republic, Manjulaben said, "We went to the boy's house to scold him for making our daughter's video viral. We just went to talk. The first time we went, the boy ran away. The second time we went he again ran away. On December 24, there were seven people sitting in front of the fire. After talking, we turned and they attacked from behind. They killed my husband. My son was also injured. I was also beaten with sticks."

The BSF jawan was murdered allegedly by seven members of a family at Chaklasi village in Nadiad taluk in Gujarat's Kheda district after he went to their house and held one of them responsible for circulating an objectionable video of his minor daughter on social media. The incident took place on Saturday.

"After a heated argument over the issue, Dinesh Jadav and his six other family members attacked Vaghela and his family members with sticks and sharp weapons," Nadiad's Deputy Superintendent of Police V R Bajpai said adding that Vaghela died on the spot.

A First Information Report (FIR) was registered on Sunday under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 504 (intentional insult), 323 (attempt to murder) and 143 (unlawful assembly).

The seven accused have been arrested by the police and have been sent to judicial custody. An investigation has been launched into the incident, police said.

BSF jawan lynched: Second FIR registered

The second FIR has been registered in the BSF jawan lynching case. The case has been registered against Shailesh Jadav, the person who made the objectionable video.

The case has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. As of now, the accused is absconding.