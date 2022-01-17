BSF Jawans Celebrate Bihu Festival At Freezing Temperatures In Kashmir; Watch

On the auspicious occasion of Magh Bihu, the jawans of the Border Security Force (BSF) were seen celebrating the festival in the snow-covered mountains in Kashmir. A short video clip that has surfaced on Twitter showed the BFS jawans dancing and enjoying the day while standing in the freezing snow in the Keran sector of Kashmir's Kupwara district. The video has been shared from the Twitter handle of Border Security Force Kashmir.

Away from home during the festival, the officers of the Border Security Force were witnessed grooving cheerfully in some soothing Assamese song. BSF Kashmir tweeted on Sunday, "Mountains and mountains of snow, blinding blizzards, freezing temperatures, stress of 24 hours vigil #LoC, away from homes; this all didn’t deter BSF troops to dance few steps & celebrate #Bihu at FDL in #Keran Sector #ForwardArea."

This celebration came just days after a video was posted on Twitter by PRO Udhampur, Ministry of Defence, wherein an Indian Army soldier is seen standing and monitoring the border under severe snow and wind. Nearly, at a height of 17,000 feet, the Indian Army guards and protects the post.

The Bihu festival

In Assam, the Magh Bihu is a harvest festival involving communal feasts that takes place in mid-January. Bihu, like many other Indian celebrations, is linked to agriculture. It is worth noting that Rongali or Bohag Bihu, Kongali or Kati Bihu, and Bhogali Bihu or Magh Bihu are three prominent Assamese celebrations.

Bohag Bihu is generally celebrated as a sowing festival, Kati Bihu is an animistic version of the festival linked with crop protection as well as worship of plants and crops, while Bhogali Bihu is a harvest celebration.

CRPF jawans celebrated Lohri in J&K

Meanwhile, a few days earlier, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans in Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir, had joined the country in commemorating the festival of Lohri. The CRPF jawans were spotted singing, dancing and relishing themselves around a bonfire during the event. The CRPF jawans had spent the festival away from their houses with each other.

