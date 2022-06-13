BSF Jawans Retaliate After Being Fired Upon Along The International Border In J&K's Arnia

Border Security Force troops deployed on the International Border in the Arnia sector of Jammu were fired upon. after which they retaliated effectively in the late hours of Sunday.

BSF, in a statement, said, “Alert BSF troops observed suspicious movement close to IB in Arnia Sector yesterday night at about 9.30 PM. BSF troops challenged on which miscreants fired. BSF retaliated by firing a few bursts towards them due to which they ran back. A search was carried out early morning. Nothing recovered”.

Sources say that it was during a heavy thunderstorm that two fires came from the area on the other side of the fence. BSF troops fired upon the suspects who fired at them but nothing was found when searches were launched in the area. Sources also added that there have been 2-3 such incidents of exchange of fire between Border Security Forces troops and suspects on the Jammu International Border. The incident has been taken seriously by BSF as well as Jammu and Kashmir Police, who have established additional checkpoints near the International Border so as to thwart any possible attempt of infiltration ahead of the Amarnath Yatra.

Yesterday (June 12), a Security Conference with the Civil Administration and police officials of the districts of Ramban and Kishtwar was held with the aim of increasing synergy, interaction and coordination between the civil and military agencies for the forthcoming Amarnath Yatra.

The Army, in a statement, said, “This interaction provided an opportunity for deliberation on important issues of mutual interest impacting the security of the region. All officials stressed on the need for the harmonious functioning of the Government agencies to make the event successful. In view of the prevailing internal security situation, an overview of the security was also undertaken to ensure complete synergy between all security agencies and civil administration for a coordinated effort towards the achievement of the laid down goals. The civil administration was overall appreciative of the role played by the Indian Army in helping them to develop capacities in specialized areas. Both agencies acknowledged the need for working together towards the cause of the people and security of the UT”.

(Image: PTI)