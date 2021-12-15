BSF Jurisdiction Row: Punjab & West Bengal's Apprehensions Are Ill-founded, Says Centre

In a written reply in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday over the extending of BSF jurisdiction, Minister of State (MoS) Home Nityanand Rai said that the Centre amended the 2014 notifications and extended the jurisdiction of Border Security Force in three states- Punjab, Assam and West Bengal. He added that there is on change in the territorial jurisdiction of the border guarding agency in Tripura.

In reply to "whether the government had consulted respective state governments; before taking this decision", Rai said that Section 139(1)(i) of BSF Act, 1968 empower the Centre to confer powers and duties on members of the force in respect of any Centre Acts for the purposes specified therein.

Punjab & West Bengal's apprehensions are ill-founded: Centre

"Government of Punjab and West Bengal have raised their apprehension that such a move encroaches upon their powers. Their apprehensions are ill-founded. Extension of territorial jurisdiction of BSF would result in better and effective control on trans-border crimes," MoS Home Nityanand Rai said.

West Bengal and Punjab against Centre's order extending BSF jurisdiction

TMC Supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had earlier stated that the centre had taken the decision to extend BSF's jurisdiction without the state government's consent and called it an "infringement" on the rights of the state and an "attack" on the federal structure. Last month, she also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and demanded the government to withdraw the motion. Banerjee has also asked state police to keep a watch on the activities of BSF.

Charanjit Singh Channi-led Punjab government has also approached the Supreme Court over the Centre's decision extending BSF jurisdiction in the state. Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu congratulated the state government and its legal team to be the first one to approach the apex court by filing an original suit challenging the notification giving more powers to BSF.

Both Punjab and West Bengal have also passed a resolution in their respective assemblies against the Central government's notification that extended the jurisdiction of the border guarding agency.

Image: ANI/PTI