BSF Launches Maitree Cycle Rally To Observe 50th Yr Of Bangladesh Liberation War Victory

To commemorate the 50th anniversary of the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War victory, Border Security Force (BSF) is set to launch 'Maitree cycle rally' on January 10. In this cycle rally, 13 BSF jawans will participate and cover a distance of about 4000 km in 67 days. The rally will begin from Sundarbans in West Bengal and will go to Mizoram on March 17.

BSF launches 'Maitree cycle rally'

According to the information shared by BSF, 2 riders from each of 6 frontiers will be participating in the rally. These 6 frontiers include South Bengal, North Bengal, Guwahati, Meghalaya, Tripura, Cachar and Mizoram. The Border Security Force informed that it is launching this rally in an attempt to boost friendship and amity amongst the border population.

While outlining the primary goals of this cycle rally, BSF informed that this cycle expedition will help them give border population a sense of confidence and will also provide the officials with an opportunity to interact with BGB (Border Guard Bangladesh). During this rally, the riders will also aware people about ill-effects of drug abuse, cattle smuggling and crime prevailing at the border.

Bangladesh Liberation War

Bangladesh Liberation War also known as the Bangladesh War of Independence was a revolution and armed conflict which sparked by the rise of Bengali nationalist and self-determination movement in what was then East Pakistan during the 1971 Bangladesh genocide. This war had resulted in the independence of the People's Republic of Bangladesh.

This war had begun after the Pakistani military based in West Pakistan launched Operation Searchlight against the people of East Pakistan on the night of March 25, 1971. During this operation, Pakistan pursued systematic elimination of nationalist Bengali civilians. students, intelligentsia, religious minorities and armed personnel. The troops of Pakistan army annulled the results of the 1970 elections and arrested Prime Minister-designate Sheikh Mujjbur Rahman. This revolutionary war ended on December 18, 1971, after West Pakistan surrendered.

