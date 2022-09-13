BSF Foils Smuggling Attempt In Meghalaya, Seizes 3 Gold Biscuits; Bangladesh National Held

The Border Security Force (BSF) on September 13 foiled a smuggling attempt and apprehended a Bangladeshi national on the India-Bangladesh border of West Jaintia Hills district in Meghalaya.

The arrested Bangladeshi national has been identified as 62-year-old Md Hason Ali. BSF Meghalaya arrested Hason Ali along with three gold biscuits weighing 348 grams on the India-Bangladesh border in the West Jaintia Hills district of Meghalaya. The biscuits are approximately worth Rs 17.57 lakh, said a senior BSF official.

The Border Security Force officials further informed ANI that the suspect was apprehended near ICP Dawki when he was illegally crossing the International Border and was heading towards Dawki main market.

A BSF official informed that the seized gold biscuits have been handed over to the Customs Office of Dawki and the apprehended person was handed over to PS Dawki for further legal proceedings.

Recently, West Tripura district police busted a burglar gang with the help of locals. Sixteen Bangladeshi Nationals were arrested from the Rajnagar area of Agartala in West Tripura on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. The raid was based on secret information given by locals. With this, a total number of 18 Bangladeshi Nationals have been arrested in Tripura.

