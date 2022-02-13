BSF Nabs Indian Smuggler At Indo-Bangladesh Border; Seizes 15 Gold Biscuits Worth ₹90 Lakh

The Border Security Force (BSF) has successfully captured an Indian smuggler on the India-Bangladesh border while he was trying to flee to the neighbouring country. Fifteen gold biscuits weighing 1,749.18 grams were recovered from the smuggler. According to reports of BSF, the cost of the seized gold biscuits is known to be approximately more than Rs 90 lakh in the Indian market. As per the BSF, the smuggler was trying to elope from the Kanaikuli bus stop in a bus, but the troops successfully stopped the bus and captured the sneaking smuggler.

"On February 12, troops of Border Out Post Khanjipur received the information that smugglers had left for Kanaikuli bus stop through a bus. The bus was stopped by the BSF troops at the Kanaikuli bus stop and the team apprehended the smuggler. After a thorough search, 15 gold biscuits were recovered from him," the BSF said in an official statement.

BSF reported about this incident via its Twitter handle. Following this, BSF South Bengal retweeted the tweet of BSF India.

12 Feb 2022

Seizure of Gold in area of BOP Khanjipur Distt -Nadia (WB).

In a specific Int based Ops #SeemaPraharis of 84Bn @BSF_SOUTHBENGAL seized 15 Gold biscuits(having weight of 1749.180 grams & valued at Appx₹90,03,029) from an Indian nation while he was trying to smuggle it pic.twitter.com/CvzQp2N1LM — BSF (@BSF_India) February 12, 2022

As per preliminary reports, the arrested miscreant has been identified as a 36-year-old man named Hanif Mandal. The BSF has alleged that a person named Hashid Sheikh had given the gold biscuits to Hanif Mandal. The BSF also informed through a statement that the accused person was handed over to the Tihatta customs office for further interrogation. ''The seized gold biscuits and the apprehended smuggler have been handed over to the Customs Office, Tihatta for further legal action," the statement read.

BSF's other operation

A week ago, BSF Jammu and Kashmir had caught three Pakistani smugglers at the international borders. The Police have recovered 36 packets of narcotics weighing about 1 kg each, some Pakistan currency notes, one Pakistan-made cough syrup, one pistol, and one magazine. It is learnt that the recovery is worth more than Rs 180 crore.

In a press statement, the BSF mentioned, "In the early hours of February 6, the alert troops of BSF Jammu neutralised three Pak smugglers who were trying to smuggle Narcotics through Samba International border and recovered 36 Packets (Approx 36 Kgs) of Narcotics, likely to be Heroin and thwarted a big smuggling attempt. The search of the area is in progress."

(With Inputs from ANI)

Image: Twitter/@BSF_India