BSF Nabs Pakistani Intruder In Ferozepur, Third Incident In Two Weeks

The Border Security Force (BSF) arrested a Pakistani intruder who trespassed the international border and entered Indian territory in the AOR of the border outpost of Ferozepur on the intervening night of March 9.

Initial interrogation revealed that he was a resident of the Khyber district of Pakistan. Further investigation is underway.

Similar infiltrations

Earlier on March 9, a Pakistani national was apprehended by the Border Security Force (BSF) in the Gurdaspur region of Punjab, close to the international border.

The Pakistani intruder, identified as Aamir Raza, a citizen of the Pakistani region of Sialkot, was detained by BSF soldiers in the vicinity of Border Outpost Nikka in the Gurdaspur sector before the boundary barrier. The intruder, according to the force, violated the international border and entered Indian territory.

There had been two arrests in the first week of March. A Pakistani invader was stopped on the intervening night of March 8–9 by members of the BSF's 144 Battalion stationed at Rajatal Border Outpost in Punjab's Amritsar Sector, close to the international border.

According to the BSF, its on-duty soldiers opened fire on the invader, who was thereafter apprehended. The intruder identified himself as a Bangladeshi national during the initial interrogation, according to the BSF.