BSF Nabs Woman At India-Bangladesh Border Trying To Smuggle US Dollars Worth Rs 15 Lakh

On July 23, in a bid to crackdown on illegal activities across the border areas, the Border Security Force (BSF) has arrested a woman trying to smuggle US Dollars at the India-Bangladesh border.

The 158 battalion of the BSF arrested a 59-year-old suspicious woman at the border outpost of Jayantipur, at around 12.30 PM. During her search, by a lady constable of the BSF, a packet carrying US$ 19,700, which roughly equates to around 15,72,848 in Indian currency, was recovered hidden inside her clothes. The woman was arrested while trying to smuggle the packet from India to Bangladesh.

22 July 2022



Alert #BSF troops of BOP-Jayantipur, South Bengal Frontier apprehended a woman(59) along with USD 19,700/- foreign currency while she was trying to smuggle it into Bangladesh through border area of Dist-N24Pgs(WB).#JaiHind #FirstLineofDefence pic.twitter.com/hDyDvgy2y5 — BSF_SOUTH BENGAL: KOLKATA (@BSF_SOUTHBENGAL) July 23, 2022

On further interrogation by the BSF, the woman disclosed that she is a housewife and also indulges in smuggling activities from time to time to earn money. The woman further disclosed that after crossing the BSF's line of duty, this packet had to be turned over to an unidentified smuggler and that she was to receive Rs. 1000 for her efforts.

The woman who was detained and the seized US currency have been handed over to the Petrapole Police Station for further legal proceedings.

Second nabbing by BSF in two days at India-Bangladesh border

On July 21, gold weighing 41.49 kg, which is worth over Rs 21 crore, was seized before it could be smuggled into the Indian territory by the 148 battalion of the BSF. The BSF had set up the ambush after getting inputs about the cross-border movement of smugglers, near the Gunarmath village along river Ichhamati in West Bengal.

The ambush party was attentive on Thursday, July 21, and at around 6.30 p.m. they observed 7-8 suspected smugglers attempting to cross the international border onto the Indian side while travelling to river Ichhamati in a locally manufactured boat with several bags loaded inside.

They were challenged by the ambush party, who in turn challenged the BSF team. Unable to keep up with the speed of the BSF team, they dove into the river in the direction of Bangladesh, leaving the bags in the boat.

Following the smugglers' departure, the BSF discovered 5 bags containing 24-Carat 321 Gold Biscuits, 4 Gold Bars, and 1 gold coin weighing 41.49 Kgs, valued at Rs. 21.22 Crore (approx). Along with the one locally built boat, BSF also found four mobile phones, some packing supplies, and publications from Bangladesh.