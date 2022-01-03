BSF Neutralises Intruder From Pakistan Near International Border In Jammu

The Border Security Force (BSF) eliminated another intruder from Pakistan near the international border in the Arnia sector of Jammu, The incident took place on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday after on-duty BSF personnel observed suspicious movement while patrolling. According to the on-ground information by Republic Media Network, the search operation is however still underway at the Bule Chak area as it is difficult for the troops to carry out the operation owing to the dense foggy weather conditions.

This is the second consecutive day when such an incident has been reported as yesterday another such intruder was shot in Kashmir's Kupwara district. It is also important to mention that the intruder was initially challenged by the BSF troops however he did not stop triggering the security forces to fire.

"Alert troops of BSF Jammu fires upon suspicious movement of Pak intruder in Arnia sector of Jammu area opposite Border Pillar No 978," said the BSF, which is mandated to guard 3,323nkm India-Pakistan border.

Two Pakistani intruders neutralised in two days

In a joint operation carried out by Special Operations Groupdian (SOG) Kupwara and Indian Army, a Pakistani terrorist was neutralised in the Jumagund area of the district on January 1. It is pertinent to mention here that on the first day of the year 2022, both the Indian Army and its counterpart in Pakistan had exchanged sweets.

The slain terrorist has been identified as Mh Shabir Mallik (as mentioned on his identity card) and a COVID vaccination certificate that was generated by Pakistan's Ministry of Health and an identity card has been recovered.

"In a complete breach of the ceasefire agreement, a one-armed intruder dressed in a pathani suit and black jacket was seen moving in areas under Pakistan army across the LoC at 1500 hrs yesterday., His moment was tracked and followed till 1600 hrs, the ambush was launched thereafter. One AK 47 along with 7 hand grenades were recovered. The operation is still underway," added the Indian Army-J&K Police joint press conference," informed the security official in a joint press conference.

Moreover, on the last day of 2021, the J&K police, in a joint operation with the Indian Army, had busted a terrorist hideout in the Kishtwar district following hours of the intense search operation. Heavy arms and ammunition were recovered from the hideout.