BSF Neutralises Pak Drone In Punjab, Recovers Ammunition; Heroin Worth ₹35 Cr Seized

Border Security Force on the intervening night of December 2 and 3 foiled another Pakistani attempt to drop weapons and narcotics using a drone along the Punjab border. Post shooting down the drone, the BSF recovered ammunition and narcotics. The search operation is also being conducted to nab the people who had come to take the delivery of the drone consignment.

Notably, drone drooping attempts from across the Pakistani border have escalated in the past few days. On Friday, December 2, a drone was found from a field near the India-Pakistan border in Punjab's Tarn Taran district along with over 5 kg of heroin, police said.

#BREAKING | Pakistan's drone dropping attempt foiled by BSF. Drone dropped narco terror consignment recovered by BSF in Fazilka, Punjab. 7.5 KG Heroin with over 35 crores also recovered.

Heroin worth ₹35 Crore recovered

BSF after neutralising the drone in Fazilka city of Punjab, recovered 1 pistol, 2 magazines and 50 rounds. During the initial search, the BSF party recovered 3 big size packets wrapped with yellow adhesive tape. Moreover 7.5 Kg heroin worth over 35 crores was also found as a part of the drone consignment.

3-4 persons who came to pick up the packets in the drone were fired upon by the BSF party, however they fled away taking advantage of darkness. The Punjab police and the BSF have begun the search operations for the suspects.

Scores of drone infiltration attempts in a single day

On November 30, in a single day Pakistan made as many as 5-6 drone infiltration attempts into the Indian territory across the Punjab border. However BSF foiled all the drones trying to intrude the Indian border in Punjab.

In Jammu and Kashmir, a drone that was flying near a vital installation in the city was seized, informed Jammu police on November 29. "Police have seized a drone that was flying near a vital installation in Jammu. Prima facie it has come to the fore that it was being used for photography of a private event," Chandan Kohli, SSP Jammu said.

