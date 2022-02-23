BSF Officer Arrested For Illegal Cattle Smuggling As ED Seizes Assets Worth ₹2.87 Crore

A Border Security Force (BSF) officer identified as Satish Kumar was arrested by The Enforcement Directorate (ED) under Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA) in illegal cattle smuggling from India into Bangladesh. The federal investigating agency has attached four immovable properties and four Mutual Funds having a total value of Rs 2.87 crore in the name of Tanya Sanyal (wife of Satish Kumar, then BSF Commandant) and Bhaskar Bhuvan (son of Satish Kumar).

"A money-laundering investigation on the basis of FIR registered by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against Satish Kumar, Muhammad Enamul Haque and others for illegal cattle smuggling," as per the ED.

The investigation agency revealed that a bribe to the tune of Rs 12.8 crore was deposited by Manoj Sana, associate of Enamul Haque, in the bank accounts of Tanya Sanyal and Badal Krishna Sanyal (father of Tanya Sanyal). The ED further stated, "Later on, the said proceeds of crime were invested in the above-mentioned immovable properties and mutual Funds."

According to the ED, Enamul Haque was arrested on February 18, 2022, and is currently in the custody of the probe agency. A total of ₹179 crores has been seized in the aforementioned case and further investigation is on.

Enamul Haque Case

A few days ago, in the cross-border cattle smuggling racket, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday arrested Md. Enamul Haque, the prime accused in the multi-crore case. The accused has been arrested in connection with a money-laundering investigation into the illegal trade that takes place across the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal.

The ED had arrested Enamul Haque in connection with the West Bengal coal scam case and the alleged cattle smuggling. The probe agency claimed in a statement that "between October 2016-March 2017, Vinay Mishra and Vikas Mishra received funds amounting Rs 6.1 crore from cattle smuggler Md Enamul Haque." Haque was granted bail by the Supreme Court last month.

Haque has been taken into custody under Sections of the PMLA. He will be produced before a local court and the Enforcement Directorate will seek his custody, as per ED officials. The CBI had earlier arrested him in November 2020 as part of its independent probe in the same case. However, he was granted bail by the Supreme Court last month but now is again in the ED's custody.

