BSF On Alert As Pakistan Plans To Push 3 Terror Groups Via International Border In J&K

Days after the unprovoked firing by Pakistan on the International Border, the BSF on Wednesday received intelligence inputs about the movement of terror groups close to the border area. According to sources, three groups of Pakistan-based terrorist organization Jaish-e-Mohammad have been moved to the forward launch pads so they can sneak onto the Indian territory at the opportune time.

The groups, consisting of three to four terrorists each, are reportedly active in areas opposite Kathua and Samba districts of Jammu and Kashmir. A security alert has been sounded in the union territory and the Border Security Forces are on standby to thwart any nefarious infiltration attempts by Pakistan.

Pakistani rangers fire upon BSF Troops in Jammu's Arnia sector

Earlier on Tuesday, September 6, Pakistan rangers opened fire on the BSF maintenance party in forward area of the Arnia sector in Jammu. The provocation came days after a Pakistani intruder was apprehended from the region.

Sources in BSF said that at around 9 AM, Pakistani rangers deployed in the Khanor area of Pakistan opened fire on the BSF working party in the Arnia sector of Jammu. The incident was communicated to the top brass of BSF, however, it is not clear whether the forces retaliated.

Sources said that there was no loss reported to own troops in the unprovoked firing. This was the first major provocation by Pakistani rangers post the ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan in February 2020.