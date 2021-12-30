BSF On High Alert Ahead Of New Year's Eve Over Possible Infiltration Attempt From Pakistan

Ahead of the new year's celebrations, the Border Security Force (BSF) at the Chenab Border outpost has been put on alert amid intelligent inputs of possible infiltrations from Pakistan. Informing about the same, BSF officer Rajinder Singh said that the BSF troops have been carrying out patrolling in Chenab river on the basis of the inputs of possible attempts to be made by Pakistani infiltrators for formatting trouble during New year celebrations.

Further adding to it, he said that the Chenab border area which divides India and Pakistan stands as a challenge for BSF troops, however, the forces are ready to fight any attempts from across the country and will carry out a round-the-clock patrol in the area.

Meanwhile, BSF troops are also keeping a strict vigil on the India-Pakistan International borders for any movement. Apart from that, forces are using hi-tech night vision binoculars which will help them in suspecting any movement and also for alerting other BSF troops to act against any kind of nefarious activities carried out by the infiltrators.

While smuggling of drugs and weapons remains one of the biggest challenges at the international borders in recent times, vigilance has been kept at both ground and air levels. According to the intelligence inputs with the onset of winter followed by snowfall in the upper region, the Pakistan side has been trying to push terrorists into the Indian territory from international borders.

Attempts of infiltrations from Pakistan near the International border

A series of infiltration attempts have been made by the Pakistani side over the past few days. Earlier last week, a Pakistani infiltrator was shot down at the international border in Punjab's Gurdaspur area. The man was reportedly trying to forcibly enter the Indian territory when he was stopped by the BSF. Prior to that, a drone from the Pakistan side was also shot down by the BSF in the same area.

Image: PTI