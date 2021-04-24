BSF On High Alert As Twin Drone Intrusion Attempts Foiled Along International Border

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday foiled twin attempts made by Pakistani drones to enter Indian Territory from areas along the International Border. “Today morning at around 4.30, our troops deployed at the International Border in Arnia sector of Jammu noticed a suspected air moment and upon further investigation, it came into being that two drones tried to enter our territory in Jabbowal and Vikram Border Out Post area of Arnia sector.

Troops fired around 15 rounds and both drones went back to Pakistan territory. This was a possible weapon dropping attempt from the Pakistan side that has been thwarted by our alert troops and post that domination has been increased in the area to foil any nefarious design of enemy,” official told Republic Media Network. The BSF in its official statement said:

“Despite the existence of ceasefire agreement between Pakistan and India, Pakistan Rangers did not stop their nefarious activities against India and carried on with their ill motives on the International Border in Jammu. Today alert BSF troops in Arnia Sector foiled Drones intrusion bid by Pakistan on International Border. During the early morning hours today, two Drones/UAV were observed entering from the Pakistan side and Immediately fired upon by vigilant BSF troops which compelled it to retreat back to Pakistan territory”.

It further added that Pakistan Rangers have been regularly violating the international boundary through drone intrusions and trying to drop arms and ammunition in Indian territory but successfully repulsed by BSF troops on the border. It may be recalled that BSF shot down a Pakistan Hexa-Copter carrying a huge cache of arms and ammunition on June 20 last year at BOP Pansar. In addition, the BSF also recovered one M-4 US-made semi-automatic rifle, 60 rounds in it, two magazines and seven M67 grenades from that drone.

“Today’s Drone intrusion bid foiled by BSF Jammu troops is indicative of alertness and swift retaliatory action by BSF on a Drone intrusion from Pakistan's side. The BSF intelligence branch was receiving inputs about possible use of drones by Pakistan for ferrying arms and ammunition into the Indian side. Accordingly, the troops are on alert and the border domination was exponentially increased,” the BSF said in its statement.

Image Credits: AP/PTI